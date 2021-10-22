  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tax-Saving Infrastructure Bonds: Know how much tax to be paid on maturity and how to avoid TDS

By: |
October 22, 2021 10:17 PM

The tax-saving long-term infrastructure bonds issued in FY 2011-12 to provide deductions up to Rs 20,000 from the taxable income are maturing in FY 2021-22.

tax-saving long-term infrastructure bonds, tax on maturity of infrastructure bonds, tax deducted at source, TDS, annual interest, cumulative interest, Form 15G, Form 15H, income tax, Resident taxpayers, Non-Resident taxpayers, PANAlthough the bonds provided tax benefits u/s 80CCF at the time of investment, the interest on the bonds is, however, taxable in the hands of investors.

The tax-saving long-term infrastructure bonds issued in the Financial Year 2011-12 to provide deductions up to Rs 20,000 from the taxable income under section 80CCF of the Income Tax Act are maturing in FY 2021-22.

Although the bonds provided tax benefits u/s 80CCF at the time of investment, the interest on the bonds is, however, taxable in the hands of investors.

Related News

So, the tax-saving long-term infrastructure bonds were basically not the tax-free bonds.

There were two options provided to the investors – the annual interest payout option and the cumulative interest option.

While the investors who opted for annual interest payouts have already paid the tax on the amount of interest received, the investors who opted for the cumulative option would end up paying more tax than the tax saved in the year of investment.

Infrastructure Bond: Confusion over Tax-Saving Vs Tax-Free Bonds makes taxpayers pay more tax than benefit availed

Taxation

As the interest on long-term infrastructure bonds are taxable, the interest earned – annually for the investors opted for annual option and aggregate on maturity for the investors opted for the cumulative option – by the investors will be added to the taxable income of the respective investors.

So, for the investors in lower tax brackets, tax payable will be lower and it will be higher for those in higher tax brackets.

TDS

For Resident taxpayers opted for the cumulative option in physical format, the interest payment will be subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) at 10 per cent for cases where the interest payments upon redemption exceed Rs 5,000.

In case such a bondholder does not have a valid PAN or, in case the investor has not filed his tax returns for the last two years and aggregate TDS and TCS in each of those years is Rs 50,000 or more, the TDS rate will increase to 20 per cent.

No TDS will be applicable for the investors holding the bonds in demat form.

For Non-Resident taxpayers, TDS at 31.2 per cent would apply on the interest payouts.

How to save TDS

To avoid TDS, Resident bondholders have to submit 15G / 15H as applicable. Those who had not provided PAN details at the time of investment, need to update the PAN with the respective RTAs within the stipulated time given by the respective issuers of the bonds.

Non-Resident bondholders need to submit a tax officer’s order under Section 197 / 195 specifying NIL / lower TDS rate to the respective RTAs within the stipulated date to ensure that TDS as per rates specified in the order is applied.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Tax-Saving Infrastructure Bonds Know how much tax to be paid on maturity and how to avoid TDS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax Return 2021: Lost money in stock markets? Check if you can set it off against salary income
2Did not furnish PAN for FD? You can’t claim TDS credit now
3Over 2 cr ITRs filed on new portal, CBDT urges taxpayers to file FY21 returns quickly