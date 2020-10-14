  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tax refunds worth over Rs 1.23 lakh cr issued to 38.11 lakh taxpayers till October 13: CBDT

October 14, 2020 9:19 PM

This includes personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 33,442 crore issued to 36.21 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 90,032 crore to over 1.89 lakh taxpayers, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

"Income tax refunds of Rs. 33,442 crore have been issued in 36,21,317 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 90,032 crore have been issued in 1,89,916 cases," CBDT said in a tweet.

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore to more than 38 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to October 13.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 33,442 crore issued to 36.21 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 90,032 crore to over 1.89 lakh taxpayers, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,23,474 crore to more than 38.11 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to October 13, 2020.

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles and has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

