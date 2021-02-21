Tax on PF interest: What are the other viable investment opportunities?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 that PF contributions over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year will be taxable from the next financial year.
The tax on interest PF contribution over Rs 2.5 lakh would not affect majority of PF subscribers.
“The budget 2021 has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure development be it social, physical, or financial infrastructure to re-energise the Covid-hit economy. On the direct tax side, changes pertain to simplification of REITS & InVITS and compliance related announcements,” S Ravi, Former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange, Founder & Managing Partner a of Ravi Rajan & Co.
“However restrictions have been imposed on tax exemption for the interest earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds. Interest earned on employee’s contribution above Rs 2.5 lakh a year will now be taxed as ordinary income. The rationale for introducing the measure is to curtail the practice of parking large sums in the PF account to seek dual benefit of tax exemption and high interest rate,” he added.
According to Ravi, tax on interest PF contribution over Rs 2.5 lakh would not affect majority of PF subscribers.
“The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is the world’s largest social security organisations, which maintains close to 193.4 million accounts and considering only a small section make an annual contribution upwards of Rs 2.5 lakh, the measure curbs misuse by them,” he said.