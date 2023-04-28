Tax-free income: How much you can earn without coming under taxmen’s radar

Under both Old and New Tax regimes, a certain amount of annual income above the respective basic exemption limits are free from any taxes. Here’s a look at how much amount a person can earn without paying taxes per year under both tax regimes.

Old Tax Regime

Under the Old Tax Regime, there is a basic exemption of Rs 2.5 lakh for General Citizens and Rs 3 lakh for Senior Citizens. However, due to tax rebates allowed under Section 87A, income up to Rs 5 lakh becomes tax-free.

Salaried employees are also eligible for a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, which makes income up to Rs 5.5 lakh tax-free for salaried persons. Additionally, a salaried person can decrease his tax liability by making tax-saving investments and claiming deductions. For instance, an employee can claim

Rs 1.5 lakh deduction for investments in schemes that qualify for Section 80C deduction

Rs 50,000 deduction for the contribution towards NPS account

Rs 2 lakh deduction for payment towards home loan interest

Rs 25,000 (or even more) towards health insurance premium payment.

The above deductions will make an income up to Rs 9,25,000 tax-free for salaried persons. For this, however, the employee must be making such tax-saving investments. Employees are also eligible for various allowances (such as HRA), which can take the tax-free income limit even higher.

Also Read: How to decide which Income Tax Regime is good for you in FY 2023-24

New Tax Regime

Under the New Tax Regime, there is a basic exemption of Rs 3 lakh for both general and Senior Citizens. However, due to the tax rebate allowed under Section 87A, income up to Rs 7 lakh becomes tax-free.

Salaried employees are also eligible for a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, which makes income up to Rs 7.5 lakh tax-free for salaried persons under the new regime. Some deduction is allowed for family pensioners under this regime.