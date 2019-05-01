Tax filing falls 1% in FY19, indicating overall slowdown: Report

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 1, 2019 10:08:06 PM

The brokerage said there has been an increase in the filers in the higher income brackets and that data analytics will hold the key from here on.

Tax filing, income tax returns, economy, Kotak Securities, money newsThe brokerage said there has been an increase in the filers in the higher income brackets and that data analytics will hold the key from here on.

The number of people filing income tax returns has declined by a full 1 percent in fiscal 2019, despite the increased government focus to broaden the base, indicating a deepening slowdown in the overall economy, says a brokerage report. It can be noted that the government has been pointing to the enlarged tax base as a benefit of the controversial demonetisation move it undertook in 2016, which had a debilitating impact on the economy.

Citing official data, a report by brokerage Kotak Securities said Wednesday that only 66.8 million returns were filed in FY19 as against 67.5 million in the previous fiscal, which is down 1 percent. “This is surprising given that post-demonetisation, it was expected that the tax base would continue to increase,” the note said and warned that such a happening is a worry from the fiscal math perspective.

The report warned that the falling tax numbers do not offer “much comfort” to the overall marcoeconomy, as this corroborates the fact that a number of economic activity indicators are signaling a slowdown in parts of the economy.

The report questions whether compliance was weaker in the latter part of FY19 and said it expects the new government will aim at increasing the filings and collections in FY20. “The government needs to look at further expanding the tax base (optimally using the data repository from note-ban and GST). Without a significant improvement in the tax base, the medium-term growth path will be at risk,” it warned.

The brokerage said there has been an increase in the filers in the higher income brackets and that data analytics will hold the key from here on.

A relatively muted tax filing growth will create further headwinds in an already stressed fiscal space, it said, adding the commitment of cash transfers in the budget can take the fiscal math on a “slippery slope” unless there is expenditure rationalisation. It said the tax collections are not giving “much comfort”, and just corroborate the fact that a number of activity indicators have been signaling a slowdown in parts of the economy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Tax filing falls 1% in FY19, indicating overall slowdown: Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition