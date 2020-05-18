Tax Deadline Extension: Don’t get confused as compliance dates of financial years overlap

FY 2019-20 ended in the mid of the nationwide lockdown, leaving taxpayers a thoroughly confused lot.

As the Financial Year (FY) 2019-20 ended in the mid of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, taxpayers have become a thoroughly confused lot after missing several compliance deadlines that resulted into extension in compliance dates overlapping the first quarter of FY 2020-21 and beyond.

With the confusion increasing further after the latest announcement of date extensions by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, let’s discuss the dates to make the things clear.