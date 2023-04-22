Submit Form 15G/H on WhatsApp for TDS exemption! Check bank name and number

Form 15G/H submission on WhatsApp: Union Bank of India has enabled its customers to submit their Form 15G/H through WhatsApp to claim TDS exemption. In a statement, the bank said that in collaboration with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), it has simplified the annual submission of Form 15G/H for its customers by enabling online submission via the Bank’s WhatsApp channel – Union Virtual Connect (UVConn).

Union Bank customers can avail of this facility in 7 different languages through UVConn by sending ‘Hi’ through WhatsApp on the bank’s number “09666606060” from their registered mobile number with the Bank.

“The Bank in collaboration with RBiH has now launched the additional feature of “Hassle Free Submission of Form 15G & H” through UVConn,” the statement said.

“Union Bank of India has previously collaborated with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBiH) to launch the digitization of the Kisan Credit Card. Taking this journey forward, Bank and RBiH have now launched ‘Hassle Free Submission of Form 15G & H’ through the Bank’s WhatsApp channel Union Virtual Connect (UVConn),” said Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director, Union Bank of India.

Also Read: Your queries: Income Tax – PPF proceeds exempt from tax under new regimen

Ranjan further said, “Union Bank of India has always strived to satisfy the aspirations of both its senior citizen and tech-savvy customers and the Bank will further endeavour to make financial services accessible to all.”

What is Form 15G/H?

Form 15 G and H are self-declaration forms used to claim exemption from Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) by individuals aged below 60 years and above 60 years respectively.

Union Bank WhatsApp number for Form 15 G/H submission

The Union Bank’s WhatsApp number for the hassle-free submission of Form 15G/H is 09666606060.

Also Read: Four reasons to opt for home loan transfer

Rajesh Bansal, CEO of RBiH, said, “At RBIH, we work with the single-minded objective of making financial products and solutions accessible to every citizen. Senior citizens form a very significant part of our population, and this initiative aims to simplify a usually-complex 15 G and H forms submissions through communication channels they are already accustomed to. This means adoption of the solution becomes easier and the submission process is simplified – both for the bank and the citizen.”