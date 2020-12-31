  • MORE MARKET STATS

Still waiting for your income tax refund? Just filing ITR is not enough to get it

By: |
December 31, 2020 2:48 PM

In case you haven't got the last year's income tax refund amount yet, check if the bank account, which you had selected to get the refund, is prevalidated or not.

income tax, income tax return, ITR, income tax refund, prevalidation of bank account, how to prevalidate your bank accountFrom the last Assessment Year, it has become mandatory to prevalidate bank accounts to get Electronic Service Credit (ECS) of your income tax refund in the account.

In case you haven’t got the last year’s income tax refund amount yet, check if the bank account, which you had selected to get the refund, is prevalidated or not. This is because from the last Assessment Year (i.e. AY 2019-20) it has become mandatory to prevalidate bank accounts to get Electronic Service Credit (ECS) of your income tax refund in the account.

So, filing of your Income Tax Return (ITR) is not enough to get the income tax refund credited in your bank account, but you have to prevalidate the account, in which you want to receive the amount.

Related News

In case you have some tax refund in the current Assessment Year (AY 2020-21), make sure that the bank account you are going to select in the ITR, to get the refund amount credited, is prevalidated.

In case you have already filed your return of income and selected a bank account – which is not prevalidated – to get the refund amount, you may still visit the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in portal to prevalidate it.

New Format of ITR-V: Know how advantageous, disadvantageous it’s for you

Here are the steps to prevalidate a bank account –

  • Log in into the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in portal by entering your PAN, password and captcha code.
  • After logging in, select the ‘Prevalidate your Bank Account’ option under the profile setting tab.
  • In case no bank account is prevalidated, you have to enter enter the details of the bank account – account number, account type, IFSC and contact details i.e. mobile number and email ID – in which you want to get your refund amount credited and click on the ‘Prevalidate’ button.
  • If your PAN is seeded with the bank account in the bank database and if your name as per your PAN Card matches your name in the bank account, it will get prevalidated, provided your mobile No. and email ID, seeded with your bank account, also matches with your e-filing account-registered mobile number and email address.
  • In case one or more bank account(s) is/are already prevalidated, a list containing the prevalidated account(s) will open under the ‘Prevalidate your Bank Account’ option. If you want to get the income tax refund in some other account, you have to click on the ‘Add’ button and follow the prevalidation process to prevalidate it.

Prevalidation of a bank account is also needed, in case you want to e-verify your ITR through Electronic Verification Code (EVC). This is because a prevalidated bank account may only be made EVC enabled to receive the verification code/one time password (OTP).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Still waiting for your income tax refund? Just filing ITR is not enough to get it
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Deadlines extended for filing GST, declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme and Income Tax returns
2Extension of ITR Filing Last Date! One can file income tax return for FY 2019-20 by this date
3Income Tax Return: Over 4.54 cr ITRs filed for fiscal 2019-20 till December 29