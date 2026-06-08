As taxpayers, especially senior citizens, prepare to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, one of the most important decisions for them is choosing between the old and new tax regimes.

The choice of tax regime is not an easy task and might create confusion, particularly for retirees and pensioners earning Rs 15 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, or Rs 25 lakh annually, because the old regime continues to allow significant deductions and exemptions, while the new regime offers lower tax rates and a simplified structure.

Senior citizens should be mindful that a number of considerations, such as pension income, interest earnings, health insurance premiums, deductions under Section 80C, and other tax-saving investments, can have a substantial impact on their overall tax liability. As the tax filing season arrives, knowing which regime leads to a lower tax outgo at different income levels can help them figure out a smart decision before filing their ITR for FY26.

Here’s a detailed comparison of the tax liability under both regimes for senior citizens earning Rs 15 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh annually.

Old vs new tax regime: Which works best for senior citizens of different levels of income groups?

Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India, says the new tax regime (NTR) is generally more beneficial for senior citizens across most income levels unless they are able to claim very high deductions under the old tax regime (OTR).

“For AY 2026-27, most senior citizens earning Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually may benefit more from the new tax regime if their deductions are limited to common tax-saving avenues such as Section 80C investments and health insurance premiums under Section 80D. However, the old tax regime can still be advantageous for those who are able to accumulate large deductions around Rs 5 lakh or more through eligible investments, medical expenses, donations, or other tax-saving provisions,” Deepashree Shetty added.

Key assumptions taken by the expert

Standard deduction is assumed under both regimes

The tax figures below closely align with the AY 2026-27 provisions, where a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 is available under the new tax regime.

The old regime also allows a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 for pensioners.

Section 80C deduction of Rs 2 lakh

The calculation below assumes Rs 2 lakh under “Basic Deductions (Sec. 80C).”

Since the statutory limit under Section 80C is Rs 1.5 lakh, the additional Rs 50,000 may include: Section 80CCD(1B) contribution to NPS, or Another eligible deduction is grouped under “Basic Deductions.”



Section 80D deduction of Rs 55,000

Medical insurance premium deduction is assumed at Rs 55,000.

This is within the maximum deduction available to senior citizens under Section 80D.

Additional deductions in Case C

Rs 2.45 lakh is assumed under provisions such as: Section 80G (donations), Section 80DDB (specified diseases), Other deductions available only under the old regime.

Total deductions reach Rs 5 lakh.

No capital gains or special-rate income

Tax calculations made solely on income taxed at slab rates.

No surcharge seems applicable.

Health and Education Cess included

The tax figures (e.g., Rs 1.40 lakh, Rs 2.85 lakh) appear to include the 4% cess.

Resident senior citizen

The comparison assumes an individual eligible for deductions under Sections 80C and 80D and filing as a resident individual.

Case Income Basic Deductions (Sec. 80C) Medical Premium (Sec. 80D) Other Deductions (Sec. 80G, Sec. 80DDB) Total Deductions (old regime) Tax under old regime Tax under the new regime Better Regime A 15 2.00 0.55 – 2.55 1.83 1.40 New regime B 20 2.00 0.55 – 2.55 3.33 2.85 New tax regime C 20 2.00 0.55 2.45 5.00 2.55 2.85 Old tax regime D 25 2.00 0.55 – 2.55 4.83 4.35 New tax regime (Amounts in Rs in lakhs)

Across the Rs 15 to 25 lakh income range, the New Tax Regime (NTR) emerges as a suitable option for most senior citizens unless they can claim substantial deductions of Rs 3 to 4 lakh or more under the Old Tax Regime (OTR), says Deepashree Shetty.

What factors beyond tax savings should senior citizens consider while selecting a tax regime?

Factors such as medical expenses (eligible deduction under the old tax regime), liquidity needs and ease of compliance (simpler under the new tax regime) should have due consideration while selecting the tax regime.

What are the biggest mistakes senior citizens make while selecting between the old and new tax regimes?

One common mistake is treating the selection of a tax regime as a one-time exercise rather than an annual exercise. While the new tax regime is the default option for ITR filing, in certain cases, opting for the old tax regime could save tax for senior citizens. A case-specific evaluation of tax regime selection is highly recommended.

What checklist should a senior citizen use before selecting a tax regime for AY 2027-28?

Identify all income sources such as pension income, consultancy/professional fees, bank interest and dividend income, rental income received from family/others, income from FDs/postal deposits, etc.

Check eligibility for deduction under the old tax regime for investments such as time-based deposits, NPS, etc.

Check annual medical expenses and eligibility for deduction under the old tax regime for any specific medical treatment.

Compare tax liability under both the old tax regime and the new tax regime before tax regime selection.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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