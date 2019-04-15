Salaried with dividend income? You may still file ITR-1 Sahaj form, provided these conditions are fulfilled

Salaried equity and mutual fund (MF) investors can no longer use the ITR-1 Sahaj form to file their return if they have sold or redeemed any share or fund.

The change in long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax rule last year has made filling income tax return (ITR) difficult for salaried equity and mutual fund (MF) investors as they can no longer use the ITR-1 Sahaj form to file their return if they have sold or redeemed any share or fund.

So, in case you have redeemed a portion of your equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) – in which you invested to avail 80C benefits – last year, you have to use ITR-2 form, instead of ITR-1, to file your income tax return even if you are not a director of any company and your annual income is less than Rs 50 lakh.

Similarly, if you have made any intra-day trade or have sold some of your equity shares or redeemed some of mutual fund units, you have to file ITR-2 through MS Excel or Java utilities and can’t fill the ITR data on the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in site that you used to do to while filing the ITR-1 form.

However, the only respite for salaried persons having investments in equity and MFs is dividend income up to Rs 10 lakh, provided they have not sold or redeemed any such investments.

So, a salaried individual having dividend income may still use the ITR-1 form to file his/her tax return subject to the following conditions: