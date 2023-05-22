PAN Card compulsory for depositing over Rs 50,000 in Rs 2000 banknotes, says RBI

Rs 2000 deposit in bank: For deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in Rs 2000 currency notes, you will have to furnish PAN Card before the bank, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“Existing Income Tax requirement of PAN for Rs 50,000 or more deposits in bank accounts will apply on Rs 2,000 notes as well,” Das was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

