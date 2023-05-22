scorecardresearch
PAN Card compulsory for depositing over Rs 50,000 in Rs 2000 banknotes, says RBI

Written by PF Desk
Rs 2000 deposit in bank: For deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in Rs 2000 currency notes, you will have to furnish PAN Card before the bank, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI Governor today said that the existing Income Tax requirement of PAN for Rs 50,000 or more deposits in bank accounts will apply to Rs 2,000 notes as well.

“Existing Income Tax requirement of PAN for Rs 50,000 or more deposits in bank accounts will apply on Rs 2,000 notes as well,” Das was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(More details soon)

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 12:15 IST

