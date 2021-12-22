Over 4 crore Income Tax returns for FY21 e-filed so far: I-T department

The department has been reminding taxpayers to file returns for fiscal 2020-21 (ended March 31, 2021) by sending SMS and emails to those who have not filed yet.

More than 4 crore ITRs for the last fiscal have been efiled, with around 8.7 lakh returns being filed on December 21 alone, the I-T department said on Wednesday.

With December 31 being the last date for filing FY’21 income tax returns (ITRs) for individual taxpayers, there has been surge in e-filing and 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days.

“Over 4 crore Income Tax Returns filed! 46.77 lakh #ITRs filed in last 7 days & over 8.7 lakh #ITRs filed on 21st December, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.

The last date of filing ITR has been extended till December 31, from July 31.