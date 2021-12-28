  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 4.67 cr ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession. (Representational image)

Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed including over 15.49 lakh ITRs filed on December 27 alone, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

“A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself,” the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year). This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession. For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

