Over 2.38 cr ITRs for FY21 filed: I-T department

By: |
November 09, 2021 3:59 PM

Over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice.

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday. Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

“The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22,” the I-T department tweeted.
It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice. For individual taxpayer the last date is December 31

