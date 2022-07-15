Now, pay direct taxes online via Kotak Mahindra Bank net banking or by visiting branch

Kotak Mahindra Bank has completed its technical integration with the Income Tax department’s e-filing portal. This will allow the customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank to pay their direct taxes online through the e-pay tax page of the portal. Now Kotak Mahindra Bank customers – Individuals as well as Corporates – can pay their Direct Taxes conveniently through the e-pay tax tab on the portal using Kotak Net Banking or by visiting a branch. This will make the tax payment process simple, instant and convenient for its customers.

Kotak Bank became the first Scheduled Private Sector Bank to be approved as a partner in tax collecting in October 2021, subsequent to the announcement allowing all banks to engage in government operations.

It is one of the first private banks to be fully integrated with the new Income Tax department portal, which has merged with the new e-filing system for taxes. With the implementation of the solution, the bank continues to be the industry innovator providing this service in the private banking space.

“With this service, Kotak Bank has become one of the first to offer a direct taxes payment ecosystem across all of our channels. We are constantly coming up with new ideas to improve this experience and make it more convenient and secure for the user,” says Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Prior to the decision by the Government to allow all banks to participate in the government-related business, tax collections especially using the CBDT portal was a time-consuming and inefficient customer experience owing to the complex technology and less than desired integration.

With the new CBDT site coupled with improved technology integration, the new age experience with the private sector banks is expected to result in better adoption of mobile banking and next banking payments.

Kotak Bank is leading one such revolution owing to its investments in technology and tighter integration with government systems including with the CBDT’s newly implemented TIN 2.0 e-filing portal. Kotak Mahindra Bank, in line with its consistent endeavour to contribute to the nation-building journey, also launched an exclusive salary account designed to cater to the needs of employees of PSUs and the Government past month.