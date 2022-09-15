Not received Income Tax Refund yet or has it failed? Know what you should do now

Income Tax Refund Status Check 2022: Most taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns. As per the latest data on the Income Tax website, over 6.16 ITRs for Assessment Year 2022-23 were filed till 11th September 2022. The tax department has processed over 5 crores ITRs already.

The due date for filing income tax returns for AY 2022-23 was 31st July 2022. After return filing, the major worry of taxpayers is of refund. While many taxpayers have already received refunds, there are some who have not received the refund yet.

Here’s how you can check your ITR refund status if not received yet

Sujit Bangar, Founder of Taxbuddy.com says you will get a refund only after your ITR is processed. “After your ITR is processed you will get intimation U/S 143(1) on your mail from the Income Tax Department. You can also check ITR status on the income tax e- filing website,” he said.

Also Read: Rs 25,000 SIP would have become Rs 1 crore in 10 years with 3 Mid Cap funds

There are two ways to check your refund status online:

From NSDL website From the income tax e-filing website

Steps for checking refund status from NSDL website

First you need to go NSDL website (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.htmle). Enter your PAN number and relevant Assessment year. Then, enter captcha code and click on submit button. Based on the status of the refund, you will find a message on the screen. If it shows no record found, it means Income Tax Department has not issued the refund yet.

Steps for checking refund status from income tax filing website

You need to go Income tax e-filing website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login) Login to the website using your PAN and password. Then, go to the e-file option and click on Income Tax returns Select view filed returns and view details. If it shows no record found, it means the Income Tax Department has not issued the refund yet.

Also Read: Extra income by IT sector employees working on projects outside India is taxed – Here’s how

What to do if the tax refund failed?

According to Bangar, in case your refund has failed, you can make a refund re-issue request through the Income Tax e-filing portal