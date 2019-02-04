Not only Rs 5 lakh, but Rs 10 lakh can be your tax-free income now! Here’s how

Published: February 4, 2019 1:45 PM

As per the Budget 2019 proposals, annual income up to Rs 5 lakh has now been made tax-free. But if planned properly, one can now earn tax-free income up to Rs 10 lakh!

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019, interim budget 2019, Rs 5 lakh tax free income, tax free income in budget 2019, income taxIf a person possesses two house properties and he is upset due to paying taxes on notional rent, this budget has proposed some changes to cheer him up.

The Interim Budget 2019 has introduced various sops for the salaried taxpayers which can be availed in the Financial Year 2019-20. As per the budget proposals, annual income up to Rs 5 lakh has now been made tax-free. However, very few people are aware of this fact that if someone plans his tax affairs smartly, then he can earn tax-free income up to Rs 10 lakh! Further, if a person possesses two house properties and he is upset due to paying taxes on notional rent, as the second home is deemed to be let-out by the Income-Tax Act, this budget has proposed some changes to cheer him up.

How this budget would impact your pocket, can be understood with the following scenario:

Ms. Shivi, a salaried class taxpayer, earns taxable salary income of Rs 10 lakh both in the Financial Year 2018-19 and 2019-20. She has two houses — one in Delhi and another in her home town Jaipur — but she stays in her Delhi house. She has to assume that one of the houses is deemed let-out (at Rs 30,000 per month) as Income-Tax Act allows a taxpayer to assume only one house as his/her self-occupied house property. If she plans with a little care, after considering the proposals made in the Interim Budget, she can eventually reduce the tax liability on her total income to almost nil.

(Here Section 80CCD refers to Section 80CCD (1B))

(By CA Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann.com, and CA Ritu Gupta, Assistant Manager, Taxmann.com)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Not only Rs 5 lakh, but Rs 10 lakh can be your tax-free income now! Here’s how
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition