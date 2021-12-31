ITR Filing last date for FY 2020-21 to remain unchanged

Government has said that there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.

Taxpayers who are yet to complete their income tax return filing process for the financial year 2020-21 will have to complete the ITR filing process tonight by December 31, 2021.

According to PTI, the government has today said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns. He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year. The ITR filing last date for AY 2021-22 now stands at December 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has earlier decided to extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the financial year 2020-21.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 was earlier extended to 30th September, 2021 was later on extended to 31st December, 2021.

As per a tweet from the Income Tax Department’s official Twitter handle on December 31, 2021, for Assessment Year 2021-22, a total of 5.5 crore ITRs have been filed till 11.30 am.

As on December 28, 2021, of the 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for AY 2021-22, 53.6 % are ITR1 (2.5 crore), 8.9 % is ITR2 (41.70 lakh), 10.75 % is ITR 3 (50.25 lakh), 25 % are ITR 4 (1.17 crore), ITR 5 (5.18 lakh), ITR 6 (2.15 lakh) and ITR 7 (0.43 lakh). Nearly 48.19 % of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

Taxpayers should view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of TDS and Tax Payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs. It is important for taxpayers to cross check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity/Mutual funds etc.