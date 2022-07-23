No plan to extend ITR filing deadline: Tarun Bajaj

The government has no plans to extend the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as most of the assesees are expected to file their ITRs by the due date of July 31, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj told FE. So far, over 2 crore ITRs were filed by July 20 for the 2022-23 assessment year. “Today, about 20 lakh are likely to be filed. It is expected to increase considerably in coming days,” Bajaj said.

For AY 2021-22, 6.01 crore verified ITRs were filed.

Last year, the ITR filing due dates were extended many times due to Covid-related issues. Glitches were also observed since the launch of the e-filing portal on June 7, 2021 and the income tax department has taken corrective measures through service provider, Infosys,based on feedback from taxpayers,taxprofessionalsand representatives of ICAI.