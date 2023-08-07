New Tax Regime gains traction as ITR filers make a notable shift in AY 2023-24: Report

ITR filing trends 2023: There has been a notable shift in taxpayer preference, with 15% of individuals choosing the New Regime whereas 85% still opting for the Old Regime while filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2023-24, according to a report by Clear (formerly Cleartax).

The report says that the disparity between the two highlights a growing interest in the New Regime and its potential benefits over the traditional system.

The report further offers interesting insights into the tax preferences among Indian taxpayers, shedding light on the changing landscape of income tax filing.

Gender and age-wise split of filers

Among the total number of taxpayers filing ITR, 70% were male and 30% were women. The report highlights distinct tax filing patterns among various age groups.

Filers aged between 31 and 40 years constitute the largest share at 50%, followed by individuals up to 30 years old at 28%. Taxpayers between 41 and 50 years make up 16%, while those above 50 years account for 7%. These insights provide valuable guidance for tax planning and strategies for different age brackets.

Utilisation of 80C Deductions (Old Regime Exclusive)

Within the Old Regime, Section 80C deductions prove to be significant, with 55% of taxpayers fully utilising this benefit, 17% utilising benefits up to Rs 50,000 and 10% utilising benefits between Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh. Surprisingly, 10% of individuals have not taken advantage of this provision, indicating the need for increased awareness and education about tax-saving options.

Popular Tax Deductions

Among the available tax deductions, 50% of users claimed 80D for tax deductions on medical insurance, while 20% utilised 80CCD(1B) for tax deductions on NPS self-contributions.

“We are thrilled to present these insights and trends derived from our vast user data. It showcases the evolving tax landscape in India where the New Regime is slowly taking the spotlight, along with a heightened focus on tax-saving opportunities. At Clear, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower every Indian taxpayer with seamless and user-friendly tax filing experiences and this report reflects our dedication to empowering every Indian taxpayer,” said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, of Clear.