Income tax calculator: New tax regime Vs old tax regime – Comparison available on e-filing website

The new tax regime has lower income tax rates but comes without any income tax exemptions and deductions.

Tax Calculator for Resident Individuals FY 2020-21: After the Budget 2020 proposals on the simplification of personal income tax, the comparison of the old tax regime with the new tax regime has become the talk of the town. To help taxpayers make an informed decision, the income tax department has launched an e-calculator on its e-filing website. The new tax regime has lower income tax rates but without any income tax exemptions and deductions. Although a new tax regime is still an option, it may become the only option available to taxpayers, as and when the government wants it. As of now, as a taxpayer, one wants to know whether to stick with old or existing regime makes sense or opting for the new regime is better.

For the next financial year 2020-21 ( the assessment year 2021-2122), the new tax regime will be available as an option. Therefore, assuming your income and the quantum of deductions stay the same, you can use the e-calculator to find out if the new regime is better or the existing regime suits.

How to use the e-calculator

Visit the e-filing website of income department.

Click on ‘Tax Calculator FY 2020-21

On the next page, choose your age from the dropdown

Enter your Estimated Annual Income which is your gross income from all sources

Then, enter Exemptions / Deductions that you may avail next FY.

Submit by clicking ‘ Compare tax under existing and new regime’ button

The results will show –

Tax Payable as per Old Regime

Tax Payable as per Old Regime

Your Tax Outflow is same in both Old & New Regime

Tax Benefit as per New Regime

Tax Benefit as per Old Regime

Watch: Budget 2020: Got income tax queries post budget?

The government’s e-calculator comes with the following disclaimer:

This calculator is only meant to provide a basic idea of the estimated impact of the new provisions. For the actual provisions and eligibility, one has to refer to the Income Tax Provisions.

All tax calculations (includes cess) are excluding Surcharge & Total Eligible Exemptions / Deductions are assumed to be Zero in New Regime.

Estimated Annual Income is not applicable for any Income with special rates

Deductions and Exemptions eligible as per Old regime

Before making a comparison and taking a call related to your savings, make sure you have a proper financial plan in place. Savings in taxes, if any, need to be properly allocated towards long term goals.