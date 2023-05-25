New tax benefit for salaried: Leave encashment limit increased to Rs 25 lakh; check CBDT notification￼

Leave Salary Encashment Limit Hike: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the increase of the leave salary encashment limit for non-Government employees to Rs 25 lakh. The previous limit was just Rs 3 lakh.

The increased leave encashment limit will be applicable from FY 2023-24, starting from April 1, as per the notification.

The official notification was issued on May 24. Here’s what it says:

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (ii) of clause (10AA) of section 10 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government, having regard to the maximum amount receivable by its employees as cash equivalent of leave salary in respect of the period of earned leave at their credit at the time of their retirement, whether superannuation or otherwise, hereby specifies the amount of Rs. 25,00,000 (twenty-five lakhs rupees only) as the limit in relation to employees mentioned in that sub-clause who retire, whether on superannuation or otherwise.

“This notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from the 1st day of April, 2023,” it added.