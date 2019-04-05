New ITR Forms for FY2018-19, AY2019-20 notified by CBDT; Here is all you need to know

ITR 1 Sahaj is a one page form for individuals having income upto Rs 50 lakh

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Forms for FY 2018-19: With the start of the new financial year, the income tax filing season has begun and, keeping this in view, CBDT has notified the new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for FY2018-19/ AY2019-20. The notified new forms are ITR 1 Sahaj, 2, 3, 4 Sugam, 5, 6, 7. CBDT has notified new ITR forms for FY2018-19, i.e. AY 2019-20, vide Notification No. 32/2019 Income Tax dated 1 April, 2019, in line with the amendments made by the Finance Act, 2018.

“ITR Forms for the Assessment Year 2019-20 have been notified by the CBDT. As per the new notified forms, ITR -1 and ITR-4 cannot be filed by the individual who is a Director in the Company or has invested in unlisted equity shares,” says Kamal Murarka, Head of Operation, Tax2win.in.

ITR 1 Sahaj

For individuals being a resident other than not ordinarily resident having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest etc.) and having total income upto Rs.50 lakh.

Simply put, ITR 1 Sahaj is a one page form for individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh from the following sources:

1. Income from Salary or Pension

2. Income from One House Property

3. Income from Other Sources

ITR 2

For Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR 3

For individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession

ITR 4 Sugam

For presumptive income from Business & Profession

ITR 5

For persons other than:-

(i) Individual,

(ii) HUF,

(iii) Company and

(iv) Person filing Form ITR-7

ITR 6

For Companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11

ITR 7

For persons including companies required to furnish return under sections 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) or 139(4E) or 139(4F)

Here is the full text of the notification.

G.S.R. 279(E).— In exercise of the powers conferred by section 139 read with section 295 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Board of Direct Taxes hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Income-tax Rules, 1962, namely:-

1. Short title and commencement.-

(1) These rules may be called the Income-tax (Second Amendment) Rules, 2019.

(2) They shall come into force with effect from the 1st day of April, 2019.

2. In the Income-tax rules, 1962 (hereinafter referred to as the principal rules), in rule 12,−

(a) in sub-rule (1),-

(I) in the opening portion, for the figures “2018”, the figures “2019” shall be substituted;

(II) in clause (a), in the proviso, after item (IC), the following items shall be inserted, namely:

“(ID) has claimed deduction under section 57, other than deduction claimed under clause (iia) thereof;

(IE) is a director in any company;

(IF) has held any unlisted equity share at any time during the previous year;

(IG) is assessable for the whole or any part of the income on which tax has been deducted at source in the hands of a person other than the assesse;”;

(III) in clause (ca),-

(i) in the opening portion, for the words “a Hindu undivided family or a firm, other than a limited liability partnership firm,”, the words “a Hindu undivided family, who is a resident other than not ordinarily resident, or a firm, other than limited liability partnership firm, which is a resident” shall be substituted;

(ii) in the proviso, for item (I), the following items shall be substituted, namely:-

“(I) has assets (including financial interest in any entity) located outside India;

(IA) has signing authority in any account located outside India;

(IB) has income from any source outside India;

(IC) has income to be apportioned in accordance with provisions of section 5A;

(ID) is a director in any company;

(IE) has held any unlisted equity share at any time during the previous year;

(IF) has total income, exceeding fifty lakh rupees;

(IG) owns more than one house property, the income of which is chargeable under the head “Income from house property”;

(IH) has any brought forward loss or loss to be carried forward under any head of income;

(IJ) is assessable for the whole or any part of the income on which tax has been deducted at source in the hands of a person other than the assesse;”;

(IV) in clause (g), the words, brackets, figures and letters “or sub-section (4E) or sub-section (4F)” shall be omitted;

(b) in sub-rule (3), in the Table, in column (i), against the entries at serial number 1, in column (iii), for item (b), the following item shall be substituted, namely: (contd… please refer attachment for Forms ITR 1 Sahaj, 2, 3, 4 Sugam, 5, 6, 7)