New Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for AY 2020-21 notified; Check details

Good news for taxpayers looking to file income tax return (ITR) for the Financial Year 2019-20. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for FY 2019-20/ AY 2020-21 (i.e. ITR 1 Sahaj, 2, 3, 4 Sugam, 5, 6, 7 and ITR-V), vide Income-Tax (12th Amendment) Rules, 2020, in line with the amendments made by the Finance Act, 2019, according to CA Club.

Here are some details of the new forms:

ITR 1 Sahaj: This form is for individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income upto Rs 50 lakh, having Income from salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5000 (Not for an individual who is either a director in a company or has invested in unlisted equity shares).

ITR 2: This form is for individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR 3: For individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR 4 Sugam: For individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having a total income upto Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

ITR 5: For persons other than (i) individual, (ii) HUF, (iii) company and (iv) person filing Form ITR-7.

ITR 6: For Companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11.

ITR 7: For persons including companies required to furnish return under sections 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) only.

