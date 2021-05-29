  • MORE MARKET STATS

New e-filing portal to be mobile friendly, have user manuals, videos: Income Tax Dept

May 29, 2021 10:14 PM

Giving the salient features of the "e-filing 2.0 portal", the I-T Department said there will be a "all new mobile app" and taxpayers will have a step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.

New e-filing portal to be mobile friendly, have user manuals, videos: Income Tax DeptThe e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and also to raise complaints seeking refunds.

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it will launch on June 7 its new portal e-filing 2.0, which will be mobile friendly, have pre-filled ITR form and simplified utility.

“Income Tax Department will launch its new e-filing portal https://incometax.gov.in on 7th June’21. It will replace the existing portal of the Department https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in,” the I-T department tweeted.

Besides, multiple options for on-portal tax payments, multiple options for login, helpdesk support and chatbot are the features in the portal.
E-filing services will be unavailable from June 1-6. “If you have to submit any response or avail any service please do it before or after these dates,” it said.

Taxmen use it to issue queries, notices, get responses from the taxpayer and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, among others, on the taxpayers’ dashboard.

