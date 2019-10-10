Made a mistake in ITR or changed basic details later? Here is how to rectify ITR without filing a revised return

To change figures like income, expenditure, investments, donations etc, one has to file a revised return.

Madhav (name changed) put a request to change bank branch about a year ago, but he came to know about the change only after he filed his Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2019-20. As he files ITR-3, which is a complicated return involving filling of several pages, he was wondering how to rectify the ITR to put the IFSC of the new bank branch without filling the new version of the ITR utility afresh.

He tried to import the data from old version to new version, but it failed to work in the salary page despite the fields got auto filled through data transfer.

“Yes, change in basic details like address, email ID, mobile number and bank account may be incorporated in ITR through the income tax e-filing portal without filing a revised return,” said CA Ravi Kumar Singh of RGS & Associates.

However, to change other fields and figures like income, expenditure, investments, donations etc, one has to file a revised return.

Basic details may be changed in ITR through following steps:

Step 1: Log in to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with your PAN and password and then go to ‘My Account’ and click on ‘Service Request’ from the drop-down list.

Step 2: Select ‘New Request’ from drop down menu in the ‘Service Request’ page.

Step 3: On selecting ‘New Request’, a new field – ‘Request Category’ will come up on the page, in which select ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ from the drop down and submit.

Step 4: In the next page, below the PAN, put Acknowledgement Number of the ITR, in which you want to make changes, and submit.

Step 5: In the next page, you will get options to select, whether you want to change ‘Bank Account Details’, ‘Address Details’ and/or ‘Email ID and Mobile Number Details’.

Step 6: Select ‘Yes’ where you want to make changes and ‘No’ where you don’t.

Step 7: On selecting ‘Yes’, you will get option to enter ‘New Update’ like, ‘Account Number’, ‘Account Type’ and ‘IFSC Code’ for ‘Bank Account Details’ and similarly updated address for ‘Address Details’, updated email and mobile number for ‘Email ID/Mobile Number Details’.

Step 8: Enter the updated details in the field(s), in which you need to make changes and submit.

In the next page after submission, you will get a message acknowledging successful submission of the request to make changes in ITR Form along with a Transaction ID for further reference.