  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lok Sabha passes taxation bill

By: |
September 19, 2020 9:51 PM

The bill seeks to provide various reliefs in terms of compliance requirements for taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxation billAmong others, the bill seeks to give tax exemption for contributions made to PM-CARES Fund, which was set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a taxation bill that seeks to provide various reliefs in terms of compliance requirements for taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reliefs include extending deadlines for filing returns and for linking PAN and Aadhaar.

Related News

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, will replace the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated in March.

Among others, the bill seeks to give tax exemption for contributions made to PM-CARES Fund, which was set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the ordinance was necessary to defer various compliance deadlines under GST and Income Tax (I-T) Act during the COVID-19 times.

Further, the bill seeks to make faceless assessment applicable to at least eight processes under the I-T Act, including for collection and recovery of tax and gathering of information.

“To ensure there is transparency in tax administration, that is why we are putting it (faceless scheme) in law,” Sitharaman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Lok Sabha passes taxation bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Moving back to India? Here are key tax implications you need to consider
2Govt looks to extend faceless assessment scheme to 8 more I-T proceedings
3Know new provisions of tax collection at source