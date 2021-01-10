  • MORE MARKET STATS

Last date to file Income Tax Return AY 2020-21: 13.2 lakh ITR filed till 4 pm today

By: |
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 6:03 PM

The last date of filing ITR for AY 2020-21 is today.

Income Tax returns filing deadline approaching: Over 5.08 crore ITRs for 2019-20 filed till January 5ITR filing deadline for individuals is January 10.

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing AY 2020-2021: As many as 13,29,317 ITRs were been filed up to 4 pm today (January 10, 2021). More than 2 lakh ITRs were filed in the last 1 hour, the Income Tax Department said. Till 3 pm today, 11,22,209 ITRs were filed and 1,98,347 #ITRs filed in the last 1 hour. The last date of filing ITR for AY 2020-21 is today.

“Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 13,29,317 #ITRs have been filed upto 1600hrs today & 2,07,108 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr. For any assistance pl connect on https://bit.ly/2YgCyk3. We will be glad to assist!” the Income Tax Department tweeted.

Over 5.27 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 were filed till January 7.

The Central Government had extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

The Income Tax Return in ITR-1 Sahaj is filed by individuals whose total income is not more than Rs 50 lakh. Form ITR-4 Sugam is for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

