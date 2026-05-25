Salaried employees waiting for Form 16 from their employer need not necessarily delay filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27. While most employers typically issue Form 16 by June 15 or shortly thereafter, tax experts say employees can still file their returns accurately even if this document is not yet available, provided they have the necessary financial records in place.

Form 16 is a salary TDS certificate issued by employers and serves as a convenient summary of salary paid and tax deducted during the financial year. However, it is not a mandatory document for filing an income tax return. Employees can instead rely on documents such as salary slips, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), bank statements, and investment proofs to compute their taxable income and verify tax credits.

That said, experts caution against filing in haste. If TDS entries from employers or other deductors have not yet been fully reflected in Form 26AS or AIS, filing too early could lead to mismatches, incorrect tax credit claims, or refund delays.

Can you file ITR without Form 16?

Yes.

“Even without Form 16, there is no reason why one cannot successfully file their ITR. One will need some documentation and an accurate calculation of their tax liability,” says Mr Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner at Jotwani Associates.

He points out that Form 16 is essentially a TDS certificate and is no longer a mandatory requirement for filing returns.

Ashish Mehta, Partner at Khaitan & Co, also says Form 16 is a useful consolidation document, but taxpayers can proceed with filing once other records are available and reconciled.

That said, experts advise waiting until tax credits are properly reflected.

“A balanced approach is advisable, particularly where employer filings are yet to reflect in the system,” Mehta says.

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Documents you need if Form 16 is unavailable

If you do not have Form 16, keep these documents ready:

1. Monthly salary slips

These help determine:

Gross salary

Allowances

Monthly TDS deduction

Professional tax deductions

Bonus or other salary components

According to Dinkar Sharma, salary slips are the most essential records because they form the base for manual tax calculation.

2. Form 26AS

This helps verify whether the employer has actually deposited TDS against your PAN.

It also helps cross-check tax credits claimed in your ITR.

3. Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

These records provide a broader snapshot of income and transactions reported to the tax department.

They may include:

Interest income

Dividend income

Securities transactions

High-value financial transactions

Tax credits

Sharma notes that AIS can also show transactions above specified thresholds, making it important for complete reporting.

4. Bank statements

Bank statements help validate:

Salary credits

Interest income

Other receipts

Financial transaction trail

These become particularly useful if salary slips are incomplete.

5. Investment and deduction proofs

Keep documents related to:

ELSS / tax-saving investments

Life insurance premium

PPF contributions

Home loan repayment

Health insurance premium

Other eligible deductions

These are important if claiming benefits under Chapter VI-A deductions.

6. Capital gains and interest certificates

If you earned income from investments, keep:

Mutual fund statements

Broker capital gains reports

FD interest certificates

Dividend statements

7. Other income records

Do not forget:

Rental income

Freelance income

Consultancy income

Side income sources

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Biggest mistakes taxpayers make without Form 16

One of the most common mistakes is relying only on salary credits in bank statements.

This can lead to missing:

Taxable allowances

Perquisites

Income from multiple employers

Additional income, like dividends or interest

Another major error is claiming deductions without proper documentation.

“Taxpayers need to be cautious while doing manual income calculations without a Form 16, since any discrepancy between the ITR, AIS, and Form 26AS may land one in trouble,” says Sharma.

How to manually calculate taxable salary?

If Form 16 is unavailable, taxable salary can still be calculated manually.

The process generally involves:

Step 1: Calculate gross salary

Use all monthly salary slips to total:

Basic salary

HRA

Bonus

Special allowances

Perquisites

Step 2: Subtract eligible exemptions

Depending on tax regime eligibility, reduce exempt portions such as:

HRA

Leave Travel Allowance (where applicable)

Standard deduction

Step 3: Claim deductions

Add eligible deductions such as:

Section 80C

Section 80D

Other applicable deductions

Step 4: Verify TDS

Match employer TDS figures with Form 26AS.

Step 5: Pay any remaining tax

If tax is still payable after reconciliation, pay Self-Assessment Tax before filing.

Sharma says this step is often overlooked but is essential for clean compliance.

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Should you wait for Form 16?

Not necessarily.

But filing too early can create problems if employer TDS filings are not updated.

Experts suggest waiting until:

Form 26AS is updated

AIS reflects the correct income

Employer TDS entries are visible

This reduces mismatch risks.

Documents to preserve in case of scrutiny

Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India, says taxpayers should retain supporting records such as:

Form 16 (if later received)

Rent receipts

LTA proofs

Home loan certificates

Deduction proofs

Interest certificates

Investment statements

Bank statements

Why does AY 2026-27 need extra caution?

Tax authorities are now using tighter data matching across:

Form 16

Form 26AS

AIS

employer filings

financial transaction records

Even small mismatches can trigger notices, refund delays, or additional tax demands.

That makes reconciliation more important than ever.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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