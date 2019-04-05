Beware Taxpayers! New ITR forms for AY 2019-20 increase reporting requirements, seek more details

Taxpayers need to be very careful this time and will need to collate additional details and reporting requirements.

The New ITR forms notified by the CBDT recently underline the government’s stated objective of increasing the tax net and reducing the possibility of tax evasion. For instance, vide the latest version of ITR forms, every person, who is a Director or shareholder in an unlisted company, needs to disclose such directorship/ shareholding along with details & PAN number of such company.

Further, benefits of relatively simpler ‘ITR-1’ and ‘ITR-4’ are no longer available to such Director/ shareholder in unlisted company.

Similarly, for persons having agricultural income, which is claimed to be exempt from income tax, additional reporting requirements are being prescribed in terms of where such agriculture land is located, area and quality of such land, etc. A self-declaration on residential status of an individual is not any more sufficient and Income tax department now wants individuals to report their number of days spent in India and outside India. Similarly, more detailed reporting requirements are now required in respect of foreign assets/ bank accounts.

In summary, taxpayers need to be very careful this time and will need to collate additional details/ reporting requirements well in advance this year, in order to be able to fulfil the reporting requirements prescribed in new ITR forms. We also expect greater automated scrutiny of ITRs, based on extensive data/ details required and furnished in ITRs.

Highlights of New ITR Forms

Newly notified ITR forms for AY 2019-20 increase reporting requirements:

Amended forms seek comprehensive details regarding unlisted equity shares holding, expand scope of details of Foreign Assets and Income from any source outside India to include details of Foreign Depository Accounts, Foreign Custodial Accounts etc.;

In case of individual assessees, the forms seek elaborate details with regard to their residential status, directorship details;

Further the forms seek bifurcation between donation in cash and other mode for Sec. 80G deduction purposes;

ITR-6 [for companies] inserts new schedules for shareholding of start-ups , shareholding of unlisted company, require extensive detailing in the new assets – liabilities schedule ;

ITR 1 Sahaj cannot be used for individual who is director of company or has investment in unlisted equity shares or has income on which TDS has been deducted in other person’s hands;

Bigger list of exclusions for ITR 4 – Sugam which cannot be used by individuals/HUF who are not resident and ordinarily residents, non-resident partnership firms, directors of companies or persons having investment in unlisted equity shares or having more than one house property, etc.

ITR-1 – SAHAJ

For individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh, having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5 thousand. The form is not for an individual who is either Director in a company or has invested in unlisted equity

shares.

Changes:

1. Similar to last year, amended ITR- 1 is applicable for individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income upto Rs.50 lakh, having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources (Interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs.5 thousand. However, the amended Rule 12 now debars an individual who is either Director in a company or has invested in unlisted equity shares from using this ITR – 1

2. Salary details as to allowances exempt u/s. 10 and Sec. 80D deduction: Drop down to be provided in e-filing utility

3. For 80G / GGA deductions: Drop down to be provided in efiling utility specifying name, address and PAN of donee, amount of donation and amount eligible for deduction

(By Shailesh Kumar, Director, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global))