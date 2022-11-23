ITR filing: What is the co-browsing feature on Income Tax website for taxpayers?

The Income Tax Department has introduced a co-browsing feature on the e-filing website. The feature will allow Helpdesk agents to collaborate with the taxpayer’s browser in real time. With this, agents can provide real-time and personalized support to taxpayers while filing ITR and other activities.

As per the Income Tax website, the co-browsing feature would help agents to help taxpayers to navigate, scroll, type text and highlight areas of interest on the same browser tab in real time. Co-browsing can also be combined with live chat, and phone to resolve the issues faced by customers faster.

The co-browsing facility will make it more convenient for tax-filing helpdesks to remotely support their clients in filing ITR and other activities on the e-filing site.

With this facility, agents can annotate the taxpayers’ view of the screen, help to fill out ITR forms, and other Statutory forms, change settings, complete transactions, find help and reference materials for taxpayers and even upload documents.

In co-browsing, agents cannot see any other data on the taxpayer’s desktop or computer. “Also, the taxpayer need to approve the request before the agents can start the co-browsing session. Taxpayer can also end the co-browsing session at any time if they wish to terminate the discussion,” the Income Tax website says.

Different from Screen Sharing

Co-browsing is more convenient and easy to use as both the agent and the taxpayer are not required to install any third-party application before they can share their entire screen. Also, in screen sharing, service agents can see the client’s entire desktop or any notification that may pop up. However, co-browsing gives a more private and secure experience as the agent can only view the active window of the Taxpayer’s browser and nothing else.

Advantages of co-browsing