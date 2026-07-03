When filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), claim only those deductions that you can fully support with valid documents. Even if your return is processed without any immediate query, the Income Tax Department may later review your claims during scrutiny, assessment, or after issuing a notice.

With tax authorities increasingly cross-checking information through AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, employer filings, and other third-party data sources, keeping all supporting documents readily available is essential. Proper documentation can help you substantiate your claims and respond quickly if your return is selected for verification.

Taxpayers often face scrutiny not because they claimed a deduction, but because the claim was not backed by the right documents or did not match the information available to the tax department. Whether you are claiming deductions under Section 80C, 80D, home loan interest, or donations under Section 80G, every claim must be backed by valid documents and satisfy the prescribed conditions.

During review, the Income Tax Department may compare the deduction claimed in the return with the pre-filled data, employer records, bank statements, investment proofs, and other reporting sources. If the claim appears inconsistent, incomplete, or ineligible, it may be reduced or disallowed.

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Tax deduction claims that most frequently come under scrutiny

One of the most common deduction areas that gets questioned is Section 80C. Taxpayers frequently claim deductions for PPF, ELSS, life insurance premiums, tuition fees, or home loan principal repayment, but fail to keep proper proof or enter the wrong amount while filing.

“In many cases, the amount claimed does not match the actual payment made during the financial year. Since 80C claims are widely used, they are also among the first items checked during scrutiny,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

Another common area is house rent allowance and rent-related deductions. Taxpayers sometimes claim HRA without valid rent receipts, rental agreements, or rent payment proof. Where rent is paid to a parent or relative, additional supporting records may be needed to explain the arrangement. Claims under Section 80GG can also fail if the taxpayer does not satisfy the basic eligibility conditions or cannot substantiate the rent payment.

Claims under Section 80D for health insurance premiums are also frequently reviewed.

“The premium must be paid through an eligible mode and supported by the policy document or premium receipt. Taxpayers often forget that the claim should be based on the actual premium paid in the relevant year, not just the renewal amount or an estimate. Where parents’ premiums are claimed, the supporting details should clearly show the relationship and payment,” commented CA Chandni Anandan.

Interest-based deductions are another sensitive area. Under Section 24(b), home loan interest claims are often questioned if the taxpayer does not have the lender’s interest certificate. Similar issues arise with 80TTA, 80TTB, or education loan interest claims, especially when the figures are entered manually without matching certificates from the bank or lender. Even small mismatches can lead to a notice asking for clarification.

Donations and other special deductions also need careful attention. Taxpayers should ensure that donations to the specified institution are eligible for deduction and that the donation proof is correctly maintained.

“If a deduction is claimed in the return but the supporting certificate is missing or incomplete, the claim may be disallowed during scrutiny. The same principle applies to NPS contributions and other deduction-linked investments,” CA Chandni Anandan further added.

How to avoid notices?

To avoid notices, taxpayers should verify each deduction before filing, use the exact amount shown in supporting documents, and ensure the claim is eligible under the relevant section. It is also wise to cross-check the pre-filled return against actual records rather than assuming all deductions have been captured correctly. Clean documentation and accurate filing are the best ways to reduce follow-up queries later.

A simple rule works well here: claim only what can be fully supported, and make sure the return reflects the same figures as the underlying proof. That approach keeps the filing cleaner and reduces the chance of deduction-related scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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