ITR Filing: Step-wise process to upload income tax return

The due date to file the ITR for the financial year 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20) is July 31, 2019.

ITR Filing: With a few days left for the filing of income tax return (ITR), one should try to complete the ITR filing process as early as possible in order to avoid the last-minute rush. The due date to file the ITR for the financial year 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20) is July 31, 2019. However, before you proceed to upload your income tax return, there are a few things such as your PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, Form 16, Investments details ( deductions availed) etc that need to be kept handy.

The entire online ITR filing process is in two parts – Part A and Part B.

Part A

Step 1: Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and download the IT Return Preparation Software for the relevant assessment year to your computer from the ‘Downloads’ section ( On right side , middle of the page).

Or, use this link

(https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/downloads/incomeTaxReturnUtilities?lang=eng)

Step 2: Select the Assessment Year and download and extract the zip file containing the utilities to the folder and open the utility after clicking on the JAR (Java Archive) file.

Step 3: Using the downloaded Software, input all the information regarding your income, tax payments, deductions etc. Also, enter the personal details and tax payments or TDS by clicking on the ‘Pre-fill’ button. Compare with the information you have to ensure that nothing is left out.

Step 4: Enter all data and click on ‘Calculate’ to compute the tax and interest liability and final figure of Refund or Tax payable

Step 5: If Tax is payable, remember to pay immediately and enter the details in the appropriate schedule. Repeat the above step so that tax payable becomes zero.

Step 6: Generate and save the Income Tax Return data in XML format in on your computer.

Part B

Step 1: Login to e-Filing website with User ID, Password, Date of Birth and enter the Captcha code.

Step 2: Go to e-File and click on “Upload Return”.

Step 3: Select the appropriate ITR, Assessment Year and XML file previously saved in Part A (using browse button).

Step 4: Upload Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), if applicable.

Step 5: Please ensure the DSC is registered with e-Filing.

Step 6: Click on “Submit” button. On successful submission, ITR-V would be displayed (if DSC is not used).

Step 7: Click on the link and download the ITR-V. ITR-V will also be sent to the registered email.

If ITR is uploaded with DSC, the Return Filing process is complete.

However, if the return is not uploaded with DSC, the ITR-V Form should be printed, signed and submitted to CPC within 120 days from the date of e-Filing. The return will be processed only upon receipt of signed ITR-V.

Upload Income Tax Return process is complete now.