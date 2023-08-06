ITR Filing Last Date AY 2023-24: Missed Income Tax Return Due Date? Here’s What You Can Do Now

Income Tax Return filing is a fundamental obligation for individuals and entities with taxable income. The process allows the government to track your financial activities, verify your tax liability, and ensure that you are paying your fair share of taxes. Timely filing of ITR not only demonstrates your compliance with tax laws but also aids in the efficient functioning of the government’s revenue collection system.

Missing deadlines can have significant consequences, ranging from financial penalties to potential legal issues. In this article, we will delve into the importance of meeting the ITR filing deadline and explore the potential ramifications of missing it.

The 31 July Deadline: Why is it Crucial?

According to Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 31 July of the assessment year is the due date for filing tax returns for all persons who are not needed to perform an audit on their books of accounts. For example for F/Yr. 22-23, the due date of filing ITR is 31 July 2023. Since tax authorities expect taxpayers to fulfill their obligations punctually, therefore missing this date can have several consequences such as interest and late filing fees.

Consequences of Missing the Deadline

Financial Penalties: One of the immediate consequences of missing the 31 July deadline is the imposition of financial penalties. These penalties can vary depending on the jurisdiction and the amount of time by which the deadline has been exceeded. The longer you delay, the higher the penalty may become.

Apart from penalties, tax authorities often charge interest on any outstanding tax amount resulting from delayed filing. This interest accrues from the original due date until the date of payment.

Timely filing of ITR ensures that you receive any refunds due to you promptly. However, if you miss the deadline, you may experience delays in receiving your refunds, potentially missing interest that you could have earned on that money.

Repeatedly missing ITR filing deadlines can lead to legal issues. Tax authorities may initiate legal actions against persistent defaulters, which could involve fines, penalties, and even imprisonment in extreme cases.

Many financial institutions consider your ITR as a key document when assessing your creditworthiness. If you consistently miss ITR deadlines, it could affect your ability to secure loans or credit facilities.

Filing ITR after the deadline might lead to oversight of various deductions and exemptions that you could have otherwise claimed. By missing these opportunities, you might end up paying higher taxes than necessary.

Late filing can raise suspicion with tax authorities, leading to increased scrutiny of your financial affairs. This heightened attention could result in audits and investigations that consume time, money, and resources.

Delayed ITR filing could negatively affect your financial reputation. It may create the perception that you are not financially responsible or transparent, which could affect your relationships with financial institutions and potential business partners.

Delayed ITR filing could negatively affect your financial reputation. It may create the perception that you are not financially responsible or transparent, which could affect your relationships with financial institutions and potential business partners. Carry forward losses: A tax loss carryforward (or carryover) is a provision that allows a taxpayer to move a tax loss to future years to offset a profit. An individual or a business to reduce any future tax payments can claim the tax loss carryforward.

Mitigating the Consequences

If somehow you have missed the 31 July deadline for filing your ITR, do not lose hope, still, you can:

Belated Return: Section 139{4} A taxpayer who has missed the ITR filing deadline of July 31, can file a belated ITR. The last date to file a belated ITR is December 31 every year. Hence, An assessee does not file his return within the timelines prescribed in the income tax act but files it after the due date is referred to as a belated return. The due date for filing a belated return is three months on or before the end of the relevant assessment year, i.e. 31st December.

Pay Outstanding Taxes: If you owe taxes, make sure to pay them along with any penalties and interest to minimize further financial implications. If you have more than five lakh income so you have to pay Rs.5000 tax, and if you have less than five lakh income so you have to pay Rs.1000 tax. {Under section 234F}.if your income is less than the taxable limit then no late fees will be charged.

Consult a Tax Professional: If you are uncertain about the process or the potential consequences of late filing, it is wise to consult a tax professional. They can provide guidance and help you navigate the situation effectively.

Keep Records: Maintain proper documentation of your efforts to rectify the situation, including communication with tax authorities and evidence of payment.

Learn from the Experience: Use this situation as a learning opportunity. Set reminders for future ITR filing deadlines and consider adopting better financial management practices.

Conclusion

Filing your Income Tax Return is not just a legal requirement; it is a responsible financial practice that contributes to the smooth functioning of the government and the economy. Missing the 31 July deadline can lead to various consequences, including financial penalties, interest charges, and legal issues. To avoid these ramifications, it is crucial to prioritize timely ITR filing and take corrective measures if you have missed the deadline. By doing so, you will not only maintain your financial reputation but also ensure compliance with tax laws and contribute to a well-functioning financial system.

This column has been written by By CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co. Views expressed are personal