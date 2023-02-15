ITR filing Last Date for AY 2023-24: For income made in FY 2022-23, the last date to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) will be July 31. The new assessment year 2023-24 will start on April 1. Usually, the ITR filing due date is July 31. It is expected that the same date will be the last date for filing tax returns this year.

In past, the Government has extended ITR filing due dates for various reasons. However, this year it is expected that there will not be any extension. More so because the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the new ITR forms for AY 2023-24 more than a month in advance.

The new ITR forms were notified by the CBDT on February 10 and are available on the Income Tax website.

When you can file ITR for AY 2023-24

As the assessment year 2023-24 starts from April 1, taxpayers will be able to file their returns for the income made in FY 2023-24 from April 1 onwards. The return filing facility will be available till July 31, failing which you will have to file a belated ITR, which comes at a certain cost. (Read details here)

Where to file ITR

The ITR filing facility is available for free on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website (incometax.gov.in). The website makes it easy for individual and salaried taxpayers s to file their returns on their own by providing specified inputs.

What is new in ITR forms?

The new ITR forms notified by the tax department include a separate schedule for income made from crypto and other virtual digital assets. The Government announced rules for the taxation of crypto income in Budget 2022. (Check: Full details of changes in ITR forms)

How to calculate your Income Tax

You can use the following tax calculator for calculating your tax liability for AY 2023-24 and AY 2024-25.

Who is required to file ITR?

Any individual having income above the basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh is required to file ITR. At present, individuals having taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh have to pay no tax. From AY 2024-24, the basic exemption limit under New Tax Regime will be Rs 3 lakh.