ITR filing due date extended till December 31

It also extended due dates of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.
Acknowledging difficulties faced by taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the due dates for filing of ITR from September 30 to December 31.
It also extended due dates of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.
Among others, the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for 2020-21, which got extended to October 31, was further extended to January 15, 2022.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.