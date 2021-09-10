ITR filing due date extended till December 31

Among others, the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for 2020-21, which got extended to October 31, was further extended to January 15, 2022.

Acknowledging difficulties faced by taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the due dates for filing of ITR from September 30 to December 31.

It also extended due dates of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

Among others, the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for 2020-21, which got extended to October 31, was further extended to January 15, 2022.