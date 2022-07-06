Income Tax Return (ITR) filing due date 2022 is near. It is important for every taxpayer to file their ITR before the last date. Failing to do so leads to a penalty in the form of a late filing fee. The last date to file ITR this year for most of the taxpayers for FY 2021-22 is 31st July. One should know that there are different ITR due dates or deadlines for different types of taxpayers. Read on to find the Income Tax Return filing due date for different types of taxpayers, where to file the returns and what it costs if someone misses the deadline.

ITR filing due date 2022 for individuals, salaried

The Income Tax Return filing deadline for individuals and salaried employees whose accounts are not required to be audited is July 31.

ITR filing last date 2022 for HUF

According to the Income Tax Rules, the last date to file ITR for Hindu Undivided Families HUF), whose accounts don’t need to be audited, is also July 31.

ITR deadline for taxpayers those accounts need to be audited

The accounts of some taxpayers need to be audited. Such taxpayers are provided extended time to file their ITRs. The due date of ITR filing for such taxpayers is October 31, 2022 (unless extended by the Government).

These taxpayers include a company, a working partner of a firm or individuals and other entities like proprietorship, firm etc. whose accounts are required to be audited.

ITR due date for taxpayers who have to report under Section 92E

Taxpayers have to submit a report under Section 92E when they have undertaken international transactions during the relevant financial year. The ITR filing deadline for such taxpayers is November 30, 2022.

ITR late filing penalty

Taxpayers have to pay a late filing fee. Under section 234F, a late filing fee of Rs 5000 applies for filing ITR after July 31. However, the penalty for missing the ITR deadline is just Rs 1000 for small taxpayers having less than Rs 5 lakh annual taxable income.

Additionally, taxpayers may also have to pay an interest penalty under Section 234A of the Income Tax Act 1961 if filing ITR after the due date. The interest penalty applies when the individual pays his/her self-assessment tax dues after July 31. In case advance tax dues are paid then interest penalty under Section 234B and 234C may also apply.

Belated ITR filing due date

The last date to file a belated Income Tax return is 31st December 2022.

Till now the Government of India has not announced an extension of the ITR filing deadline. Hence, taxpayers need to file their returns on or before July 31, October 31 or November 30 as applicable.

Where to file ITR

Taxpayers can file their ITR for AY 2022-2023 on the Income Tax website (https://incometaxindia.gov.in) by themselves. They can also take the help of tax filing professionals like CAs. There are some online platforms also that make it easy for taxpayers to file their returns.