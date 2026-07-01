Many taxpayers assume their tax compliance ends once the Income-tax Return (ITR) is uploaded on the e-filing portal and e-verification is done, but their responsibility doesn’t end there.

If a submitted return is not properly verified, reconciled, or monitored, it may lead to refund delays, tax demands, or avoidable correspondence from the Income-tax Department.

With the tax administration becoming increasingly technology-driven through automated return processing, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence-based risk assessment and extensive third-party reporting, taxpayers must recognise that post-filing compliance is as important as filing the return itself.

A proactive review immediately after filing can significantly reduce future litigation and expedite refund processing. Outlined below is a set of post-filing actions that deserve equal attention and that the taxpayers must undertake after submission of their ITR:

1. Complete verification of the return within the prescribed timeline

Submission of the ITR alone does not constitute a valid filing under the Income-tax Act. The return must also be verified within 30 days of filing through one of the prescribed electronic modes such as Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, Digital Signature Certificate, Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through bank account or demat account, physical submission to the Central Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru, or such other notified methods.

Failure to verify the return within the prescribed time results in the return being treated as invalid, effectively placing the taxpayer in the same position as if no return had been filed.

“Besides delaying refunds, such failure may also affect the ability to carry forward eligible losses, penal fees, and interest, or invite consequences applicable to non-filers,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner & Sarthak Prashar, Director at Grant Thornton Bharat.

2. Ensure that the return status reflects successful verification

Many taxpayers complete the verification process but do not confirm whether the verification has actually been accepted by the system.

It is advisable to periodically log into the e-filing portal and verify that the status reflects both ‘Successfully Filed’ and ‘Successfully Verified’.

Technical failures, unsuccessful OTP authentication, or incomplete verification requests can leave the return pending despite the taxpayer believing that the process has been completed.

3. Validate the refund bank account and monitor refund processing

Since only pre-validated accounts linked to your PAN are eligible to get your income tax refund, you can pre-validate your bank account either before or during the ITR filing process.

A refund determined by the Income-tax Department cannot be credited unless the nominated bank account is correctly validated and eligible for electronic refund processing.

“Taxpayers should ensure that the bank account selected for refund is pre-validated on the e-filing portal, the PAN is linked wherever required, and particulars such as account number, IFSC, and account holder details are accurate,” recommended Akhil Chandna.

Even minor discrepancies in banking details frequently result in refund failures, requiring taxpayers to undergo an additional refund re-issue process.

4. Retention of documentary evidence supporting the return

Although the return is generally filed without attaching supporting documents, the taxpayers remain responsible for maintaining adequate documentary evidence substantiating every exemption, deduction, and tax credit claimed.

This includes Form 16, Form 16A, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), salary records, investment proofs, home loan certificates, capital gains computations, foreign income disclosures, and other relevant documentation.

Given the increasing use of data analytics by the Department, the taxpayers should be in a position to promptly substantiate their claims whenever called upon during assessment or verification proceedings.

5. Regularly monitor the e-filing portal for notices and communications

The compliance process does not conclude once the return is filed. The Department may subsequently issue intimation, notices seeking clarification, mismatch communications, defective return notices, or requests for additional information.

“Taxpayers often rely solely on email or SMS alerts and consequently miss statutory communications. Since response timelines are generally prescribed under the Act, periodic monitoring of the e-filing portal should become a routine practice, particularly until the return is completely processed and all proceedings, if any, are concluded,” Akhil Chandna, Partner & Sarthak Prashar added.

Timely responses can often prevent avoidable tax demands, penalties, and prolonged litigation.

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6. Carefully review the processing intimation

Once the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) processes the return, an intimation is issued reflecting the Department’s computation of taxable income, tax liability, refund or demand. This document should never be ignored.

Taxpayers should reconcile the processed figures with the original return to identify any adjustments relating to tax credits, deductions, interest computation, or mismatch of information reported by third parties.

Where any adjustment appears inconsistent with the facts or applicable law, appropriate remedial measures such as the option to submit an appropriate response or initiate rectification of the intimation should be evaluated within the prescribed timelines.

7. Rectify genuine errors without waiting for departmental action

Despite exercising due diligence, taxpayers may subsequently identify omissions or incorrect claims after filing the return.

Delaying corrective action until the discrepancy is detected by the Department may increase interest liability, prolong litigation, and expose the taxpayer to penal consequences wherever applicable.

“Where permissible under the Act, the taxpayers should evaluate the feasibility of filing a revised return or an updated return, as the case may be, instead of waiting for a departmental notice. Voluntary compliance generally strengthens the taxpayer’s position and facilitates quicker resolution of inadvertent errors,” commented Akhil Chandna, Partner & Sarthak Prashar.

Tax compliance should be viewed as a continuous process rather than a one-time filing exercise.

As tax administration continues to become more data-driven and automated, the taxpayers who adopt a proactive post-filing approach are significantly better placed to receive timely refunds, minimize disputes and demonstrate robust compliance.

Filing the ITR may be the first milestone, but ensuring that the return is valid, accurately processed, and appropriately supported is what ultimately completes the compliance journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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