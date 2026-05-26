ITR filing AY 2026-27: Salaried taxpayers are not limited to just one income tax return form. Depending on the kind of income earned during FY 2025-26, they can file their income tax return using any of four ITR forms—ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, or ITR-4.

Picking the right ITR form is important because a wrong form can create unnecessary trouble, including defective return notices under Section 139(9), delayed refunds, or closer scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

While ITR-1 remains the most commonly used form for salaried individuals with straightforward income and earnings up to Rs 50 lakh, those with capital gains, foreign assets, business or professional income, or income under the presumptive taxation scheme may need to opt for a different form. Filing in haste just to secure a quicker refund could prove costly if the return is incomplete or filed under the wrong category.

Which ITR form should salaried taxpayers choose?

According to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, here are the key conditions that can help salaried taxpayers determine which ITR form applies to them for AY 2026-27.

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For simple salary income cases

ITR-1 is meant for resident individuals with relatively straightforward income.

You can generally use ITR-1 if:

Your total income is up to Rs 50 lakh

You earn a salary or pension income

You have income from up to two house properties

You have income from other sources, such as bank interest or a family pension

Agricultural income is up to Rs 5,000

Long-term capital gains under Section 112A are up to Rs 1.25 lakh

You cannot use ITR-1 if:

You have business or professional income

You have presumptive business income

You own foreign assets or have foreign income

You are a company director

You have lottery or racehorse winnings

You have carried forward losses

ITR-2: For salaried taxpayers with additional complex income

ITR-2 is suitable if you earn a salary but also have other income types that make ITR-1 inapplicable.

It may apply if you have capital gains from shares, mutual funds, property, etc. You own foreign assets or have foreign income. You are a director in a company and have income from multiple house properties. You need to report brought forward or carry-forward losses. ITR-2 is available to both residents and non-residents.

You cannot use ITR-2 if:

You have business or professional income

You have presumptive business income

ITR-3: If you also have business or professional income

ITR-3 is for individuals or HUFs earning income from business or profession.

This may apply if you are a salaried person who also runs a side business, works as a consultant, earns professional income, or has non-presumptive business income.

ITR-3 also allows reporting of Capital gains, foreign assets, multiple house properties, and carry-forward losses.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For presumptive taxation cases

ITR-4 is meant for resident individuals, HUFs, and certain firms opting for presumptive taxation.

You can use ITR-4 if:

You have a salary or pension income

You have two house properties

Long-term capital gains under Section 112A are up to Rs 1.25 lakh

You have an agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000

You have a total taxable income from your profession up to Rs. 50 lakh (Rs. 75 lakhs in specified cases) or Income from Business up to Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 3 crores in specified cases)under presumptive scheme.

This may be relevant if you are salaried but also earn freelance or business income under presumptive schemes.

Broad eligibility includes business income under presumptive taxation, professional income under presumptive taxation, salary or pension income, income from up to two house properties, and other sources such as interest income.

However, ITR-4 cannot be used if you have foreign assets, foreign income, lottery income, company directorship, or carry-forward losses.

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What happens if you file the wrong ITR form?

Surana says selecting the correct form is critical for proper compliance. If the wrong form is used, taxpayers may face a defective return notice under Section 139(9), a delay in refund processing, a TDS credit mismatch, a requirement to revise or refile the return, and possible scrutiny in the future.

Why filing too early may also be risky

Early filing sounds efficient, but experts caution against rushing before tax data is fully updated.

This is because banks, employers, brokers, mutual funds, and other reporting entities typically complete filing TDS/TCS statements and Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) by the end of May.

As a result, AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS may continue updating through the first half of June.

If you file before these records stabilise, possible issues include income mismatch with tax department records, missing TDS credits, refund delays, defective return notices, and future compliance queries.

Summing up

For salaried taxpayers, choosing the right ITR form is no longer just a technical detail. Even if your primary income is a salary, a stock market gain, a freelance assignment, a foreign holding, or a business side hustle can change the form you need to file. A few extra minutes spent checking eligibility could save weeks of tax trouble later.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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