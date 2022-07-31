Income tax Return Filing Last Date for AY 2022-23 Live News Updates on July 31: The due date of ITR filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) is today, failing which there will be a penalty on late filers from tomorrow. There is a penalty of up to Rs 5000 on belated ITR filing, which can be done till December 31, 2022. July 31 is the last date to file ITR of AY 2022-23 for salaried employees and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

According to the Income Tax Department, more than 5 crore ITRs were filed till 8.36 PM on 30 July. The total ITRs filed number is expected to grow further on the due date i.e. today. The Government has so far denied any extension of the ITR filing due date. With so many ITRs already filed, it is unlikely that the Government will extend due dates. However, some taxpayers and professionals are still hoping for a last-minute surprise.

Taxpayers can file free ITR on the Income tax portal – eportal.incometax.gov.in

In this ITR filing, live blog read all news updates about Income tax Return Last Date, Extension News (If Any) and other Important Tips And Tricks to File ITR and Get Benefits

Live Updates

eportal.incometax.gov.in | Today is Income Tax Return Filing Last Date For Assessment Year 2022-23: ITR Due Date Live News – How to File ITR, How to File Free IT, IR Filing Benefits, Income Tax Refund Status Check, ITR Due Date Extension News, ITR Tips, FAQ – Today’s ITR News and Updates

07:18 (IST) 31 Jul 2022 ITR filing data: More than 5 crore returns filed More than 5 crores ITRs were filed till a day before the end of the return filing deadline for AY 2022-23 today, according to the Income Tax department. On Saturday, the department said more than 45 lakh returns were filed. If you haven't filed your return yet then hurry up. The deadline ends today!