Income Tax Returns Filing Last Date 2022-23 To End Soon (Live Updates): Only three days are left before the end of the ITR due date for Assessment Year 2022-23. While many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, there is no plan to do so. To date, more than 4 crore ITRs have already been filed and it is expected that more than 5 crore returns will be filed by the last date i.e. July 31. If you haven’t filed ITR, please hurry up and do it before the deadline

In this live blog, get all updates, tips and tricks related to ITR filing as the due date approaches:

11:50 (IST) 29 Jul 2022 ITR form: Income disclosure from foreign accounts mandatory in new ITR forms In all ITR forms, new rows have been included where individuals need to furnish details of income accrued on foreign retirement accounts, and any such income, which has been claimed for tax relief under Section 89A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, writes Archit Gupta of Clear (formerly ClearTax). 11:41 (IST) 29 Jul 2022 File ITR now! Why you should not wait for due date extension ITR filing online: You should not wait for the due date extension and instead file your Income Tax Return now. More than 4 crore tax returns have already been filed. You should avoid delaying ITR filing beyond the due date late filers with up to Rs 5 lakh income have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 while the ones with an income of more than Rs 5 lakh are fined Rs 5,000, experts say. Read more details 11:20 (IST) 29 Jul 2022 ITR Latest Data: More than 4 crore Returns filed ITR Filing Latest Data: More than 4 crore Returns have been filed till now, according to the official Income Tax website. As many as 3.15 crore returns have been verified by filers while the Tax Department has processed 2.41 crores of verified ITRs. Read more details about total ITR filed and ITR status check for AY 2022-23. 11:16 (IST) 29 Jul 2022 Where to file free ITR? You can file ITR for free without paying any fee on the official Income tax filing website. The last date to file ITR is July 31, 2022. Belated ITR filing may result in a fine of up to Rs 5000. You can read more details about free ITR filing on the official website here.