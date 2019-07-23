ITR Filing 2019-20: How to pay tax via SBI net banking before filing ITR

ITR Filing 2019-20: For the income earned during the financial year 2018-19, the assessment happens in the following year which is the assessment year 2019-20.

ITR Filing 2019-20: The last date to file your income tax return (ITR) for FY2018-19 is July 31. For the income earned during the financial year 2018-19, the assessment is required to be done in the following year, which is the assessment year 2019-20. Before the filing of the ITR, make sure you do not have any tax to be paid to the government. Even though for a salaried taxpayer, the tax liability is taken care of through TDS ( tax deducted at source) by the employer, there could be certain other income other than salary income on which the individual has to pay tax. For instance, for someone switching jobs during the FY 2018-19, there is a likelihood that some tax would become payable.

For those who wish to pay the tax through SBI account, here is the process to pay tax through SBI netbanking:

Log on to the ‘Online SBI’ website and click on ‘E-taxes’ on the top panel.

Click on ‘Direct Taxes’ from the drop down or on the next page.

You will be asked to open a new browser window to enter the below-mentioned URL of the ‘Tax Information Network webpage of the Income Tax Department’:

https://onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp ( copy it in a new window) Click on the challan Number that is applicable for your payment – It will be Challan No. ITNS 280 if you wish to pay direct tax such as income tax.

On the next page, enter your details like PAN, Name, Address, Assessment Year, Major Head, Minor Head, Type of Payment etc. – Note that the Major Head Code for Income Tax (Other than Companies) is 0021. Also, for Self Assessment Tax, which is paid before filing ITR, the code is 300. For Tax on Regular Assessment (code 400), which one has to pay if there is a demand received from the income tax department to pay the required taxes.

Select State Bank of India from the list of banks.

You will be redirected to OnlineSBI login page

Login with your SBI Internet Banking User ID and Password.

Here, there will be option to pay through Internet Banking or ATM cum Debit Cards of SBI.

In case of using the ATM cum Debit Cards of SBI, enter the card details like card number, CVV / PIN number, expiry date, Card holder name etc.

On entering the actual tax amount, a pre-confirmation page with the tax payment details will be displayed.

Verify the details and click the confirm button.

On successful processing of your transaction, you are provided with a link to print the e-Receipt of your payment.

Printing Challan or e-receipt

To Reprint Challan or e-Receipt, you may log-on the SBI online website again. However, if you have made tax payment using ATM-cum-Debit card, you will have to visit the URL as below:

https://www.onlinesbi.com/personal/tax_retail.html and then click on ‘Generate Receipt’ on top panel of the page.

On the next page, from the drop down select Merchant Name as ‘OLTAS’.

Input your PAN, Account number and date range.

The system will show a list of all tax payments using ATM-cum-debit Card with a hyperlink to the reference number.

Click the reference number to generate and print the receipt.

After you have made the tax payment, make sure you furnish this information in your income tax return to avoid receiving any income tax notice from the Income Tax Department.