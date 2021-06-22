ITR e-filing portal glitches: ICAI makes presentations to Finmin officials, Infosys representatives

Accordingly, taking cognizance of the matter, a team of seven members was constituted by ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria to analyse the issues.

Chartered accountants’ apex body ICAI on Tuesday made presentations on various issues being faced on the new Income Tax e-filing portal during a meeting with finance ministry officials and Infosys representatives. The ministry organised a meeting to review the glitches and issues related to the new portal, which was launched on June 7.

The meeting was chaired by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra and other finance ministry officials were also present.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said officials from CBDT and Infosys were very receptive to the issues being conveyed by it.

“They assured that the issues will be taken care of and shall be resolved at the earliest,” ICAI said in a statement.

The ministry had asked ICAI to constitute a task force of seven representatives to look into the technical glitches/ issues being faced on the new portal.

Accordingly, taking cognizance of the matter, a team of seven members was constituted by ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria to analyse the issues.

The ICAI team in the presence of Jambusaria made presentations on different issues being faced on the portal.

“We believe this process will be almost complete in a phased manner and problems will be resolved on daily basis. For Tax Audit Report, which is awaited by CAs, the utility shall be available by 1st week of July 2021,” the statement said.

During the meeting, ICAI was asked to provide its continuous support and inputs to CBDT and Infosys, in resolving the issues as early as possible.

“The Income Tax Department said that the new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly, however, the technical glitches shall be addressed fast, for convenience of all,” the statement said. On June 16, the finance ministry had sought written representations from stakeholders regarding glitches or issues faced on the new portal.

Infosys, at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 19, said it was working to resolve the issues and has already succeeded on some fronts. In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.