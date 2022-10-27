ITR due date for businesses extended by 7 days

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for filing returns of income (ITR) by businesses by seven days to November 7.

The last date for filing a return of income by companies whose accounts are required to be audited was October 31.

“In consequence of the extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees to 7th October.. the CBDT extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 7th November 2022,” it said.

Also read: Got a large bonus on Diwali? Here is how to invest it for a better return

Last month, the CBDT extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days till October 7.

The due date for the return filing of domestic companies for 2021-22 was October 31. However, if the company was having any international transactions, the due date to file ITR is November 30, 2022.