Income Tax Return (ITR) filing Due Date Extension Latest News Updates (July 27): While a few taxpayers and tax professionals are still hoping for an extension of the July 31 deadline for ITR filing, the Government is reportedly firm on not extending the due date.

On social media, several users have been appealing to the Government to extend the due date. Many have even complained that they have faced errors on the e-filing website when trying to file their returns. However, the Income Tax Department is reportedly of the view that the deadline should remain unchanged unless there are some major problems with the e-filing portal.

Latest Updates on ITR Due Date

The plea to extend the due date is made by tax professionals every year. Even for AY 2022-23, there was a huge campaign on social media demanding an extension of the due date. Some tax professionals even say that the ITR Due Date should be permanently shifted to August 31 from July 31.

However, several reports have confirmed that the Government is not thinking about any extension of the due date, despite being sympathetic to issues faced by people due to floods in some parts of the country and violence in Manipur.

Total Income Tax Returns Filed

The number of total returns filed till July 26 shows that taxpayers should not wait for any extensions. Five days before the July 31 deadline are still left. Therefore, taxpayers, who haven’t filed yet, should file their returns now.

Data on the Income Tax e-filing website shows that more than 4.75 crore ITRs were filed by taxpayers till July 26.

ITRs processed, verified

More than 4.2 crore ITRs have been verified by taxpayers while the tax department has processed over 2.54 returns till July 26.

Where to file ITR and key points to keep in mind

You can file your return directly on the e-filing website or through any tax-filing website that charges a small fee for return filing. You may also take the help of a CA to file the return on your behalf.

If filing the return on your own, you should keep in mind not to repeat these top 10 mistakes. In case you have made a mistake in ITR filed and fail to rectify the error before the due date, you would be able to file a revised return without any additional cost even after the July 31 deadline.