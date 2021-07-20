  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys acknowledged technical issues in I-T portal, initial glitches mitigated: FinMin

By: |
July 20, 2021 3:19 PM

The portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders reported glitches in its functioning.

The Income Tax Department is taking corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from stakeholders, the minister added.

Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the new Income Tax portal and some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the portal and non-availability of certain functionalities have been mitigated, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders reported glitches in its functioning.

Related News

This prompted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys — who developed the portal– to review the issues.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said more than 700 e-mails detailing over 2,000 issues including 90 unique issues/problems in the portal were received from various stakeholders including Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), tax professionals and taxpayers.

“Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the functioning of the portal and have informed that technical issues…are continuously being resolved. Some of the initial issues experienced by taxpayers regarding slowness of the portal, non-availability of certain functionalities or technical issues in functionalities have been mitigated,” he said.

The Income Tax Department is taking corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from stakeholders, the minister added.

In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Finance MinistryIncome TaxInfosys
  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Infosys acknowledged technical issues in I-T portal initial glitches mitigated FinMin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your Queries (Income Tax): Report mutual fund dividends as ‘income from other sources’ in ITR
2New Income Tax e-Filing Portal: A leading or a limping solution
3Salaried employee? These payments, investments and incomes will give you tax benefits in 2021 (Top 10 List)