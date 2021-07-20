Infosys acknowledged technical issues in I-T portal, initial glitches mitigated: FinMin

The Income Tax Department is taking corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from stakeholders, the minister added.

Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the new Income Tax portal and some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the portal and non-availability of certain functionalities have been mitigated, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders reported glitches in its functioning.

This prompted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys — who developed the portal– to review the issues.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said more than 700 e-mails detailing over 2,000 issues including 90 unique issues/problems in the portal were received from various stakeholders including Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), tax professionals and taxpayers.

“Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the functioning of the portal and have informed that technical issues…are continuously being resolved. Some of the initial issues experienced by taxpayers regarding slowness of the portal, non-availability of certain functionalities or technical issues in functionalities have been mitigated,” he said.

In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.