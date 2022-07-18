Income Tax Return: Which ITR Form to choose? Simply check your sources of income

With the original due date of July 31 for filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) is approaching, taxpayers need to file their return by the month end, unless extended further, to avoid penalties and paying additional interest on tax payable, if any, and to enjoy many other benefits.

As there are a number of ITR Forms available for the taxpayers to choose, one may get confused which Form to select for filing of his/her return of income.

While there are many conditions involved in deciding a Form for filing return, the main indicators are however the sources of income.

Here is how to select a suitable ITR Form depending on your sources of income:

ITR-1 (Sahaj)

ITR1 Form Sahaj is applicable for individuals being residents (Residents and Ordinarily Residents) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh from the following sources:

Salary / Pension

Up to one House Property

Income from Other Sources such as Interest, Family Pension, Dividend etc.

Agricultural Income up to Rs 5,000

ITR-2

There is no earning limit prescribed for ITR-2 and the Form is suitable for the taxpayers having following incomes:

Salary / Pension

One or more House Properties

Income from Other Sources such as Interest, Family Pension, Dividend etc.

Capital Gains – both short-term and long-term gains including gains from intraday trade and Future & Options (F&O)

Agricultural Income of over Rs 5,000

ITR-3

Along with the above sources of income, ITR-3 may be used by the assessees having Income from Business and Profession.

Salary / Pension without any limit

One or more House Properties

Income from Other Sources such as Interest, Family Pension, Dividend etc.

Capital Gains – both short-term and long-term gains including gains from intraday trade and Future & Options (F&O)

Agricultural Income of over Rs 5,000

Income form Business and Profession

ITR-4 (Sugam)

Taxpayers fulfilling the conditions of ITR-1, but having Income from Presumptive Business and/or Profession may use ITR-4.

Salary / Pension

Up to one House Property

Income from Other Sources such as Interest, Family Pension, Dividend etc.

Agricultural Income up to Rs 5,000

Income from Presumptive Business or Profession

In Presumptive Business and Profession, the owners of small businesses and professionals don’t really need to estimate actual income by deducting expenses from revenue, but can simply take a percentage of the total revenue as presumptive income and pay tax on that. Presumptive Business and Profession include legal, medical, engineering or architectural, accountancy, technical consultancy, interior decoration or any other profession as notified by CBDT, but exclude life insurance agents, commission of any kind and running the business of plying, hiring or leasing goods carriages.

Apart from the earning sources, some instances when ITR-1 cannot be filed by any taxpayer include: