Income Tax Return: Today is the last day to file ITR using the existing e-filing site

After today midnight taxpayers can't use incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – the existing site for e-filing of return of income.

In case you are ready to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) and have partly filled in the details, you have to complete the filing process today itself using incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – the existing site for e-filing of return of income.

Otherwise, in case you fail to complete the return till 11.59 p.m. tonight, you have to wait for the new e-filing site to become functional, which is expected on June 7, 2021, to file the return afresh.

This is because there will be a blackout in the filing process from June 1 to June 6, 2021, so that data may be migrated from the existing e-filing site to the new site – incometax.gov.in.

In fact, taxpayers won’t be able to submit Form-15CA – undertaking by a person making person making the remittances to non-residents – accompanied by 15CB – a Chartered Accountants Certificate – during the intervening period of revamp of e-filing portal, as the existing e-filing portal would not be available to taxpayers as well as other external stakeholders from midnight of May 31, 2021 till midnight of June 6, 2021.

The external entities include banks, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Good and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), who avail services of PAN verification etc.

The Income Tax Department has intimated these external entities, so that they may apprise their customers / stakeholders to complete any relevant activity prior to or after the blackout period.

So, if you need to make any remittance during the blackout period from, i.e. June 1 to June 6, 2021, you have to deposit/submit it today and download their forms positively by today midnight to avoid any inconvenience.

In case of any urgent tax related task on the e-filing site – like downloading of previous ITRs to apply for loan, insurance etc – taxpayers have to do it immediately to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period.