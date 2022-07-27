Income Tax Return Status 2022: Total ITR filed, Verified, Processed till Now – Latest Data & Updates

Income Tax Return (ITR) Status 2022: The total number of income tax returns filed for AY 2022-23 is 3.4 crore today (27 July), according to the latest data available on the Income Tax website. As many as 2.71 crore returns have been verified by filers while the tax department has processed 1.97 crores of verified ITRs till now.

The number of ITRs filed for AY 2022-23 till now is more than 50% less than the total number of ITRs that were filed for AY 2021-22.

According to the Income Tax department, more than 6.63 crores ITRs were filed for AY 2021-2022 till 15th March 2022, including corporates and other taxpayers whose accounts needed to be audited.

Total ITR filed till 27th July 2022. Source: Income Tax website

“Of the total ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 3.03 crore returns in ITR-1, 57.2 lakh in ITR-2, 1.02 crore in ITR-3, 1.75 crore in ITR-4, 15.1 lakh in ITR-5 9.3 lakh in ITR-6 and 2.18 lakh in ITR-7, according to the Tax Department. Over 43% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline ITR preparation software utilities, including Departmental software,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said in a statement dated 16th March 2022.

Also Read | How and where to file ITR without paying anything

The Department is expecting that most of the returns for AY 2022-23 will be filed by the due date (July 31), and therefore the Government is not planning to extend the deadline.

Till 15th March, the Department had issued Income Tax refunds of Rs 1.83 crore till 15th March 2022.

Meanwhile, a number of taxpayers and tax practitioners have been urging the Government to extend the due dates for AY 2022-23. As the Government is unlikely to extend the deadline this year, taxpayers should try to file their returns by the last date i.e. July 31, 2022. This date is applicable for only those taxpayers (individuals and HUFs) whose accounts don’t need to be audited.