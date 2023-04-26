Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2023-24 starts. CBDT enables Excel Utilities for ITR-1, ITR-4

ITR filing for AY 2023-24: ITR filing for income earned in FY 2022-23 has started. The Income Tax Department today enabled offline Excel-based utilities for filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam). The utilities can be downloaded from the Income Tax e-filing website. Eligible taxpayers can use these utilities for their tax return filing.

However, salaried taxpayers will have to wait for ITR filing as they need the TDS certificate (Form 16) from their employers to file returns. Employers are expected to issue Form 16 by June 15, following which salaried persons can file their returns.

“Excel utilities for ITR 1 & 4 for AY 2023-24 have been enabled. Please refer to the live ticker on the e-filing portal: http://incometax.gov.in. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs / Forms for A.Y. 2023-24 will be enabled shortly. Information regarding the same will be made available to the taxpayers on the e-filing portal. We appreciate your patience while we are working on this,” the Income Tax Department said.

What is Excel-based utility?

The Excel-based utilities of Income Tax Return forms enable taxpayers to electronically file their returns. Taxpayers can effectively file their taxes by downloading this utility, enabling macros in Excel and understanding the requirements for using the utility. For any technical difficulty, taxpayers can take the help of CBDT’s ITR utility customer service or tax professionals.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) Excel Utility

This is for individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh, having Income from salaries, one house property, other sources like interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

ITR-4 (Sugam) Excel Utility

This is for Individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession, which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

The last date for filing ITR for AY 2023-24 is July 31.